WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The co-working real estate giant that offered office space to start-ups and individuals, made the announcement Monday, calling the move a "comprehensive reorganization" of the business.

In a statement posted to its website, the company confirmed that it has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and intends to file recognition proceedings in Canada under Part IV of the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.