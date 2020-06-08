Whale hits boat, tosses two occupants overboard in New Jersey

SEASIDE PARK, New Jersey -- Two occupants were thrown overboard after a close encounter with a whale at a New Jersey beach Monday.

The incident happened near D Street in Seaside Park.

Community officials say the whale breached the surface and landed on the boat, which caused the two occupants to be thrown overboard. The boat is now beached on the shores.

As far as the whale's condition, it continued to swim and breach after the incident.

