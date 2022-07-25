whale

Breaching whale slams into fishing boat off Massachusetts coast: VIDEO

By CNN
PLYMOUTH, Mass. -- A scary moment for a fishing boat off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Sunday was caught on video.

You can see as a whale surfaces and slams into a fishing boat.

There were several other fishing boats nearby, and the incident happened in an area where whales have been spotted several times in the past week, so cameras were rolling.

Nobody was hurt and the boat only suffered some minor damage.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department says boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible.
