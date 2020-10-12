Pets & Animals

Whale-watchers see rare 'triple breach' of humpback whales off California coast

By ABC7 News Staff
MONTEREY, Calif. -- A group on a whale watching tour in Monterey, California was in the right place at the right time Sunday, and witnessed a spectacular sight - a "triple breach" of humpback whales!

You can hear an excited shriek and cheers from the boat of onlookers in Monterey Bay who spotted the maneuver.

Princess Monterey Whale Watching calls the "triple breach" a very rare occurrence, happening when three whales leap out of the water in succession.

A very active humpback calf and two adult whales put on a show for the admiring tourists, that also included moves like chin slapping and pectoral fin slapping.

Scientists suspect these displays are used by humpback whales to communicate with one another.

Humpbacks migrate south along the West Coast every autumn from Alaska to Mexico to find warmer waters for mating.

Princess Monterey Whale Watching says the boat's Captain has been on the bay for 45 years, and had never seen a triple breach before Sunday.

WATCH: Baby whale breaches dozens of times in front of boat off SoCal coast
EMBED More News Videos

A baby humpback whale was seen breaching in the water off Newport Beach dozens of times last weekend.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhale watchingwhalewild animalsboatingnaturecute animalstourism
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom charged with attempted murder, accused of throwing newborn out window
Student from New Jersey shot, killed near Ohio State University
Major retailer ends deal with nearly century-old Bronx sports shop
Cuomo unveils Mother Cabrini statue in NYC
Woman recovering after police save her, her dog from pit bull attack
'Hatred is taught': PA's second lady victim of racist attack
Roberta McCain, John McCain's mother, dead at 108
Show More
Iconic Grand Central restaurant suspends operations due to COVID-19
Correction officer seriously injured after hit and run in pub's parking lot
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
COVID Updates: India surpasses 7M cases, pushes for reopening
Protests continue after activist arrested in attack on reporter
More TOP STORIES News