star wars

'The Mandalorian' season 2: Release time, trailer, cast and other things we know about new season

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Get ready, Baby Yoda lovers: season two of "The Mandalorian" is set to hit Disney+ in a few short days. Here's a roundup of everything we know about the next season of "The Mandalorian."

'The Mandalorian' season 2 release time, weekly schedule



Season two will drop on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, Disney+ announced in September, tweeting, "This is the day." The second season contains eight episodes that will be released on a weekly basis every Friday. It's not clear exactly when on Fridays the new episodes will be available to stream.

PHOTOS: Season 2 of 'The Mandalorian' on Disney+


"Mandalorian" season two cast, plot, production



At the end of the Emmy-nominated first season finale, Mando, the Child, Greef Karga and Cara Dune narrowly escape Moff Gideon and company. Mando sets off with the Child, unaware that Gideon had survived their brawl.

Here's how Disney+ has described season two in press materials: "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

We also don't know much else about the plot of season two, though we do have a likely hint from series creator Jon Favreau. When he announced that season two would drop in autumn 2020, a Gamorrean action figure accompanied his social media posts, providing a likely hint at the direction of the new season's plot.



Pedro Pascal will once again star in the new season as Din Djarin -- the Mandalorian himself -- with Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito returning as guest stars. It's not immediately clear if anybody else from the first season will return.

Favreau, Weathers, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez are all credited as directors on the second season. Favreau and Filno are also credited as executive producers alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson and co-executive producers Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck. Season two writers include Favreau, Filoni and Famuyiwa.

Thanks to an Instagram post from Favreau, we learned just hours into the first season's run that the wheels were already turning for season two. On Nov. 13, 2019, the day after Disney+ launched in the United States and the series premiered, Favreau posted a photo of the Mandalorian's helmet taken on the set of the second season.

"Mandalorian" season 2 trailer



"Wherever I go, he goes." That's the pledge Mando makes in the trailer for the second season of "The Mandalorian" released on Sept. 15. It shows him on an epic journey across the galaxy as he attempts to reunite The Child, affectionately known to fans as Baby Yoda, with what he describes as "a race of enemy sorcerers."

Initially skeptical of his mission, he is reminded: "This is the way."

EMBED More News Videos

"Wherever I go, he goes." That's the pledge Din Djarin, the Mandalorian himself, makes in the newly released trailer for the second season of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+.



Season two toys, merchandise



Disney and Lucasfilm largely kept "Mandalorian" merchandise under wraps ahead of the series premiere last year in an attempt not to keep plot details from leaking, but there's no shortage of Baby Yoda merch and toys to be had this year. The company is holding "Mando Mondays" through Dec. 21 in which new "Mandalorian" products and other content will be unveiled on MandoMondays.com.

Click here to see more about the very first Mando Monday event, which included a moving Baby Yoda/The Child plush, several Funko Pop! figurines and a line of "Mandalorian"-inspired skateboards and apparel from Element.

"Mandalorian" season 3?



To be clear, "Mandalorian" has only been renewed for season two -- but Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger has hinted that there could be even more in the works.

He told investors on a February 2020 call when asked about short-term plans for the Star Wars universe: "The priority in the next few years is television, with 'The Mandalorian' season two coming in October and then more coming from 'The Mandalorian' thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneylucasfilmdisney+ streaming servicestar warsotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disney announces season 2 premiere date for 'Mandalorian'
'Mandalorian' season 2 trailer released: Watch it here
New Baby Yoda merch unveiled for 'Mando Monday'
Here's a sneak peek at new Baby Yoda toys
STAR WARS
New Baby Yoda merch unveiled for 'Mando Monday'
5-year-old sends Baby Yoda to help crews with wildfires
'The Mandalorian' is 'setting the bar too high,' star says
'Mandalorian' season 2 trailer released: Watch it here
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Landlords warn NYC is on the 'brink of catastrophe'
How much snow could Zeta bring to the Tri-State area?
COVID Updates: WH official makes comment on vaccine distribution
Pole-dancing skeletons must be removed, HOA tells homeowner
Officer resigns before NYPD trial over violent social distancing arrest
Dow plunges more than 800 points as COVID-19 cases spike
Walter Wallace protests in Brooklyn erupt into riots, looting
Show More
NJ school district delays in-person learning due to air filter issues
8 charged with acting as agents of China in harassment campaign
Open Storefronts Program aims to help NYC small businesses
Vote 2020: King's retirement sets up fight for Long Island swing seat
Hours-long waits to vote in NYC prompt calls for change
More TOP STORIES News