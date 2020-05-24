Wheelchair-bound woman robbed at ATM inside Bronx bodega

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are hoping surveillance video of a wheelchair-bound woman robbed inside a Bronx bodega helps lead to the thief.

The incident happened in early May on Boston Road in Morrisania.

A 65-year-old woman made a withdrawal from an ATM when she was approached by a woman who asked for money.

The victim refused and that's when suspect snatched the money and took off.

The victim was robbed of $200.

The suspect remains at large.
