Wheelchair stolen from 95-year-old man on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a thief who stole an electric wheelchair from a 95-year-old man.It happened Tuesday morning on the Upper West Side.Investigators say the person seen in surveillance video took the wheelchair from outside an office in the 200 block of West End Avenue.The device is worth about $2500 dollars.Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the thief.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------