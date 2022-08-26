White House Twitter account trolls GOP lawmakers who got PPP loans forgiven

A day after President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan was widely panned by Republicans, the White House Twitter account fired back, tweeting about GOP lawmakers who had Paycheck Protection Plan loans "forgiven."

The account pointed out that Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, for example, had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven. This after Greene appeared on television saying, "for our government just to say OK, your debt is completely forgiven ... it's completely unfair."

The White House also took shots at Rep. Vern Buchanan, who had more than $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven as well as Congressman MarkwayneMullin ($1.1 million forgiven) and Rep. Matt Gaetz, ($482,321 forgiven) as well as several others, six in all.

The troll job was met enthusiastically by Democrats and their supporters, with one responder commenting, "This is the type of response I want to see more of from this account."

Those on the political right were less amused and some pointed out that PPP loans were legislated through Congress as opposed to Biden's student loan order that may or may not be constitutional.

On Wednesday, Biden announced plans to forgive $10,000 of student debt for many borrowers making less than $125,000 a year or families earning less than $250,000.

Also unlike federal student loans, PPP loans were given at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic with the intention of being forgiven as long as borrowers met certain criteria, such as using the money on payroll for workers as the nation shut down during the pandemic.