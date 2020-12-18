Whitney Houston mural unveiled near Grammy Museum in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Whitney Houston was born in Newark and grew up in East Orange, and this week, the Grammy Museum paid tribute to the late star and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member,
A new mural in Newark's Central Ward features the woman who sold more than 200 million recordings, smiling.
It is located just three blocks from the Grammy Museum, which is located inside the Prudential Center, and stands 28 feet tall on the side of a building.
It's made of 1,000 pounds of beautiful hand-cut glass formed by artist Maude Lemaire into a vast, colorful mosaic.
In triumphs and in tragedy, Whitney relied on her sister-in-law, Pat Houston, who said she is thrilled by the honor because.
"It's just a beautiful mural," she said. "And I think people will be very happy to see it there, and Whitney Houston, you know, the legacy lives on right here in Newark."
Pat Houston said to have her sister-in-law recognized in a place where she had so many family ties is "just a great, great feeling."
