Who is NYPD shooting suspect Robert Williams?

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Walking into the 41st Precinct casually in a purple and gold hoodie, police say Robert Williams fired at point-blank range at officers and civilians. Police said they are certain Williams is the same suspect behind the Saturday night Simpson Ave. shooting into a marked NYPD van with flashing lights.

Police say Williams was arrested for attempted murder in 2002 and released on parole in 2017. He is described as 'a career criminal.'

In 2002, police say he shot a person, carjacked a woman, crashed her vehicle and then got into a shootout with police. Officers are still going through his arrest history.

Williams was also arrested in November 2018 for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. The Bronx District Attorney's office asked for $2,000 bail but he was released on his own recognizance.

The arrest was considered a parole violation, and he was immediately picked up by the state and held at Rikers Island until January 2019. Williams has a return date on the November 2018 case on Monday. It is unknown when he will appear on this weekend's shootings.

