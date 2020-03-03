Politics

Who will win Super Tuesday? | The Countdown

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Super Tuesday marks a key crossroads in the Democratic Party's turbulent primary season.

The states that vote on Tuesday, led by California and Texas, offer almost 10 times as many delegates in a single day than have been awarded over the first month.

Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia also hold their primary on March 3.

Bernie Sanders is the front-runner, but the rest of the field remains decidedly unsettled, even after Joe Biden's South Carolina blowout and the departures of Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.

Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter welcomed ABC News political director Rick Klein, FiveThirtyEight's Nathaniel Rakich and others to discuss this big moment in the race for president.

Watch more episodes of The Countdown here.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe countdown2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News