Poll: Who won the final presidential debate: Joe Biden or Donald Trump?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The second and final presidential debate of the 2020 election took place Thursday night as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in Nashville.

The debate hit on a number of topics important to voters such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, climate change, stimulus talks and the integrity of the election.

So who won the debate?

That question may not be fully answered until Election Day on Nov. 3, but we are asking you what you thought about the performance.



See moments from the candidates below:
"They're interfering with American sovereignty. That's what's going on right now. They're interfering with American sovereignty," Joe Biden said about reports of Russia and Iran influencing the election.


On the topic of foreign entanglements, here's what both candidates had to say.



