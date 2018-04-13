EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3334909" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dramatic video shows fists flying inside the Apple Store at Baybrook Mall.

A wild fight broke out in the middle of the expensive gadgets at the Apple Store at the Baybrook Mall in Texas Tuesday night, and it was all caught on camera.Julio Gonzalez said it was all over an Apple headset."It's just a misunderstanding," Gonzalez said. "It's just messed up that it happened."Gonzalez said he placed a headset on top of his baby's stroller as he pushed it inside the store. He said he then gave the stroller to his girlfriend when Apple called him up for his appointment and that she walked out, not realizing the headphones were on the stroller's canopy.That's when the confrontation broke out."I'm like, 'Hey, hey, hold up, this is a misunderstanding, I haven't left the store, I'm inside,'" Gonzalez said.Gonzalez claims a loss prevention officer in a red shirt grabbed the headphones with unnecessary force, slamming the box down through the canopy of the stroller and striking his son."He stuck his hand in there, hit the baby in the head," Gonzalez said.As the confrontation escalated, you can see that man in the red shirt going back to fight with Gonzalez's teen son. The boy said he was hit in the mouth, and Gonzalez said someone stepped on his face and choked him, though he's not sure who."They take that loss prevention badge as if they were the cops," Gonzalez said. "They not cops, they just loss prevention, you know."Apple wouldn't answer specific questions about what happened, but officials said the man in the red shirt who is seen in the video fighting with Gonzalez is not one of their loss prevention officers.Mall officials referred inquiries to police.Neither Gonzalez nor his girlfriend were arrested for theft. However, his girlfriend was arrested for alleged possession of cocaine, which she said the alleged loss prevention officer found in her purse.The couple is now asking if that search was legal or if her civil rights were violated.----------