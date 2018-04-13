Wild brawl caught on camera at Houston mall Apple Store

EMBED </>More Videos

We're hearing from the couple who fought with security at Baybrook Mall, and have learned why one of them ended up in handcuffs.

By
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas --
A wild fight broke out in the middle of the expensive gadgets at the Apple Store at the Baybrook Mall in Texas Tuesday night, and it was all caught on camera.

Julio Gonzalez said it was all over an Apple headset.

"It's just a misunderstanding," Gonzalez said. "It's just messed up that it happened."

FULL VIDEO: Watch as fists fly inside Apple Store
EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic video shows fists flying inside the Apple Store at Baybrook Mall.


Gonzalez said he placed a headset on top of his baby's stroller as he pushed it inside the store. He said he then gave the stroller to his girlfriend when Apple called him up for his appointment and that she walked out, not realizing the headphones were on the stroller's canopy.

That's when the confrontation broke out.

"I'm like, 'Hey, hey, hold up, this is a misunderstanding, I haven't left the store, I'm inside,'" Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez claims a loss prevention officer in a red shirt grabbed the headphones with unnecessary force, slamming the box down through the canopy of the stroller and striking his son.

"He stuck his hand in there, hit the baby in the head," Gonzalez said.

As the confrontation escalated, you can see that man in the red shirt going back to fight with Gonzalez's teen son. The boy said he was hit in the mouth, and Gonzalez said someone stepped on his face and choked him, though he's not sure who.

"They take that loss prevention badge as if they were the cops," Gonzalez said. "They not cops, they just loss prevention, you know."

Apple wouldn't answer specific questions about what happened, but officials said the man in the red shirt who is seen in the video fighting with Gonzalez is not one of their loss prevention officers.

Mall officials referred inquiries to police.

Neither Gonzalez nor his girlfriend were arrested for theft. However, his girlfriend was arrested for alleged possession of cocaine, which she said the alleged loss prevention officer found in her purse.

The couple is now asking if that search was legal or if her civil rights were violated.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fightcaught on cameraapplemallTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News