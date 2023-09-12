Extraordinary adventures! Epic wildlife encounters! Bertie Gregory does it all!

LOS ANGELES -- Cinematographer and explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on a thrilling adventure to meet some of nature's most fascinating creatures. National Geographic's "Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory" is a six-episode series that spans the globe to capture the secret lives of wild animals in spectacular fashion.

From Antarctica and Botswana to Indonesia and Patagonia, Gregory and his team travel to the far corners of the world to bring us unique and rare moments few have ever seen.

Gregory is on a mission to show the world wildlife like never before. Focusing on individual animals and animal families, the team is able to gain incredible access and proximity, producing breathtaking footage. Gregory says they're only able to get so close to the animals because of a top-notch team and knowing what to keep an eye out for.

"As well as getting to hang out with cool animals, I get to hang out with cool people. So I work with really amazing animal experts, you know, guides and trackers that allow us to do that. And really it's just about reading the animal's body language their behavior."

The award-winning filmmaker has had to brave subzero temperatures, climb snow-capped mountains, and sleep suspended 120 feet in the air. Whatever it takes to capture the moment. But the payoff is impressive.

On their Antarctica adventure, Gregory and his crew were able to film the mind-blowing hunting strategy of killer whales, known as B1's. The whales have learned to work together, using their bodies to create powerful waves that knock resting seals off large sheets of ice and into the water. But capturing these astonishing moments and jaw dropping images doesn't happen overnight. Gregory says you have to have patience. Lots of patience.

"One of the most important things is time. We follow these animals for long periods of time. Across the series we spent 219 days in the field. And the reason that we go for a long time is not necessarily because we need to film lots of footage, it's more, you're just increasing the chances of getting lucky. When the light, the animal behavior, the weather, everything comes together. We're in the right place. So it's all about increasing the chances of getting lucky."

All episodes of "Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory" stream exclusively on Disney+, September 13th.