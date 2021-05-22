3 dead after vehicle crashes into water in Long Island City: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10677543" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows rescuers at the Newtown Creek in Long Island City.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Three passengers have died after a vehicle crashed into the water in Queens Saturday, police say.The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in Long Island City on Borden Avenue right underneath the Long Island Expressway.Witnesses say the vehicle was propelled by a skateboarding ramp that enabled the car to go over a fence and into the Newtown Creek.One of the witnesses said he saw the vehicle speeding -- with no signs of it slowing down -- while it was approaching the dead end.Firefighters say they deployed multiple rescue divers in conjunction with marine units, pulling three unidentified males from the submerged vehicle.The victims were in critical condition when they were transported to Cornell Medical Center.Police later confirmed the three people died at the hospital.Authorities are still at the scene investigating the incident.----------