Caitlin Clark excited for her basketball future at WNBA Draft in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Caitlin Clark may be the presumed No. pick for the WNBA Draft on Monday night in Brooklyn, but the Iowa guard says she isn't nervous... rather excited at the thought of playing at the next level.

Eyewitness News sports reporter Ryan Field spoke to Clark ahead of the draft.

"I think I'm just super excited more than anything, this is something that your write down on a piece of paper and you dream of when you're a young girl and to just be in this moment, enjoy it and soak it in, don't let it pass you by and have a lot of fun," Clark said.

She says she has a lot of people supporting her and that the moment will be very special.

As for how women's basketball has grown, Clark says she's really proud.

"I think I'm really proud of it, but I think there's been so many people that have come before me that have laid such a great foundation and show what women's basketball is all about and I think that no that we have the opportunity to play on the national scale, play in front of thousands of thousands of fans, people can't get enough of it and it shows where women's basketball will continue to go," Clark said.

She says she's also looking forward to the challenge at playing at the next level.

"That's one of the reasons I left college is you're just ready for something new, you're ready for a new challenge from a maturity standpoint, from a basketball standpoint, that's just something I'm ready for - go out there and give it everything I've got and have confidence in myself, that's what I've done my entire career, you know - don't change who I am."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.