Woman, 72, struck, killed trying to cross street in NJ

(Shutterstock)

HACKETTSTOWN, New Jersey -- A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a street in New Jersey, cops said.

The cops reported on their Facebook page that Brenda Sargeant, 72, of Mansfield Township was struck as she was trying to cross Willow Grove Street.

Sargeant was struck by a northbound car shortly after 5 p.m. Friday and was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the crash remains under investigation and no charges were immediately announced.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hackettstownwarren countynew jerseypedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest NJ man possibly linked to Jersey City shootout
Emotional goodbye for man killed in Jersey City shootout
Vigil to remember Barnard student fatally stabbed in Manhattan
Newtown state football title brings joy on painful anniversary
Search on for man who opened fire in middle of NYC street
Men drive 2 hours to give stranger Christmas cards, his dying wish
AccuWeather: Watch out for wind
Show More
Hallmark Channel pulls wedding ad showing gay couple kissing
Lori Loughlin accuses feds of withholding evidence
AP source: NJ Democratic lawmaker plans to become a Republican
Be Kind: LI special needs group gives back to communities
Man attacked on LIRR train, men in Santa costumes rush to help
More TOP STORIES News