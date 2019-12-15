Woman, 72, struck, killed trying to cross street in NJ

HACKETTSTOWN, New Jersey -- A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a street in New Jersey, cops said.The cops reported on their Facebook page that Brenda Sargeant, 72, of Mansfield Township was struck as she was trying to cross Willow Grove Street.Sargeant was struck by a northbound car shortly after 5 p.m. Friday and was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.Police said the crash remains under investigation and no charges were immediately announced.----------