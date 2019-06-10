Woman accuses Cuba Gooding Jr. of groping her in NYC club

FILE photo

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating after a woman accused actor Cuba Gooding Jr. of groping her.

The incident was reported at the Magic House Rooftop Bar and Lounge on 7th Avenue in Midtown around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The woman reportedly told police Gooding was "highly intoxicated" when he grabbed her chest.

Afterward, the victim and the actor reportedly got into an argument that was broken up by security.

The woman called police around 1 a.m. to report the incident.

No arrest has been made.

The NYPD released the following statement:

"The NYPD takes sexual assault extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtowncelebritycrimeassaultactor
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot killed in helicopter crash-landing on NYC building
Eyewitness describes what crash felt like from inside the building
Midtown helicopter crash: The investigation ahead
Mother with baby accused of punching woman in face on subway
NYPD: Woman killed man while driving drunk with child in car
David Ortiz shot: MLB stars and more send well wishes
Sweet treat: Krispy Kreme opening flagship store in Times Square
Show More
Mom says she was kicked out of pool for breastfeeding
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and downpours
Brooklyn street renamed in honor of The Notorious B.I.G.
Men sentenced for 2017 murders of 2 innocent mothers
Franklin Lakes District schools closed after teachers walk out
More TOP STORIES News