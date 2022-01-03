Woman and dog fatally shot in smoke shop in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 36-year-old woman and her dog were both shot and killed by a gunman who targeted them in a smoke shop in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

It happened Sunday night, and became the city's second homicide of the year.

The suspect got out of a red car, went into the shop and shot both Jennifer Ynoa and her dog.

Ynoa died at the hospital. The dog died at the scene.



The suspect fled.

The motive is not clear, but detectives believe the shooting was targeted.

Ynoa lived across the street from the store.

