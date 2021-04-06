Woman arrested for allegedly firing gun inside Bronx bodega

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman arrested for opening fire inside Bronx Deli

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman has been arrested for shooting at a bodega worker in the Bronx.

Police say Jackelyn Classen, 40, walked into the bodega on Westchester Avenue in Longwood on Thursday, April 1 around 1 a.m.

They say Classen then pointed a gun at the 40-year-old man and opened fire before running off.

Fortunately, the store employee was not hurt. The gunshots caused damage to the counter and ceiling inside the store.

There is no word on a motive.

Classen is facing charges of attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

MORE NEWS: Bronx shooting leaves 1 dead, bystander hurt; 2 arrested
EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxlongwoodarrestnypdshootingcrimestoppersbodegacaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 9, calls 911 to report her family's triple murder-suicide
Residents ages 16+ now eligible for COVID vaccine in New York
Woman helps provide free cab rides for scared Asian New Yorkers
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Bronx
Woman makes history as NY town's 1st female, Latina mayor
AccuWeather: Pleasant blend of sun, clouds
New video shows hate crime suspect who punched Asian worker
Show More
COVID Updates: CDC says rise in cases due to variants, unvaccinated young people
Be Kind: Church helps families pay their rent as Easter surprise
5-year-old girl grazed by bullet while playing on sidewalk
Baylor's 1st national title denies Zags perfection
Video: Dog steals news reporter's microphone on live TV
More TOP STORIES News