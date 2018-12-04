Smoke bomb used during violent home invasion in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the woman assaulted by a suspect who used a smoke bomb to get her attention.

Eyewitness News
MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
Authorities say a woman was assaulted in the Bronx by a suspect who used a smoke bomb to get her attention before entering the apartment.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call of an assault at 47 West 175th Street in the Morris Heights section.

They were advised that a 58-year-old woman was leaving her apartment into a smoke filled hallway when a man brandished a firearm and pushed her back inside.

He then pistol-whipped her and ransacked her apartment looking for cash.

The woman was so desperate for help that from her window, she threw her slipper at a mailman on the street to get his attention.

The victim does not know what was taken. She was transported to Lincoln Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Two officers who responded to the scene were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police are looking at video from cameras in the building for clues about the suspect.

The building was evacuated because of the smoke.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionwoman assaultedBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NJ college student dies after crash with 'impaired' driver
2 shot, 1 fatally, in broad daylight on Brooklyn street
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
Man scams $45,000 in cash from 81-year-old woman, police say
Officer's widow worries loophole will cost her cancer care
Mueller recommends no jail time for Michael Flynn, citing cooperation
Man to be sentenced in party stabbing murder in NYC apartment
Body found in Costa Rica believed to be missing woman
Show More
Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe in Brooklyn
Nearly $1.7 million worth of counterfeit Nike sneakers seized
High school coach accused of exposing himself to girl
Cher surprises, Kanye apologizes after 'The Cher Show'
Woman allegedly raped by Murphy aide gives powerful testimony
More News