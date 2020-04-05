Coronavirus News: Woman attacked, blamed for COVID-19 pandemic in Bronx

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Three female suspects were arrested and a fourth is still at large after they attacked a 51-year-old woman and blamed her for the COVID-19 pandemic in the Bronx.The hate crime assault happened Saturday afternoon on board an MTA Bx13 bus in the vicinity of Ogden Avenue and West 166th Street in Highbridge.Police say the females attacked the victim, made anti-Asian statements and struck the victim in her head with an umbrella before fleeing the bus.Three 15-year-old females, who were apprehended near the scene a short time after the incident, were arrested/charged with hate crime assaults, menacing and harassment, while the unidentified female suspect who struck the victim with the umbrella is still at large.EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she received stitches for a laceration to her head.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).