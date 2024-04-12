Person of interest in custody after 68-year-old woman attacked outside Queens church

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Detectives are questioning person of interest in connection to a vicious attack and mugging of a 68-year-old woman outside a church in Queens.

The attack happened Sunday morning outside St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Jamaica Hills.

The victim, a 68-year-old mother of two named Irene, was heading to service when she was attacked by a man.

Surveillance video shows the man run in front of the victim, as she walks up the steps to the church entrance, and violently shove her, sending her falling backwards.

The woman suffered a fractured skull and black eye, but she is in stable condition in the ICU.

After the assault, the suspect grabbed Irene's purse with her car keys and cell phone inside.

He ended up stealing the victim's 2006 Nissan Altima, which police recovered overnight on Tuesday, approximately 3.5 miles away from the church.

Police were able to pull a fingerprint from the recovered car.

Family of the victim contacted Eyewitness News to tell them a person of interest was taken into custody.

Detectives are now questioning that individual.

