Woman breaking up fight hit in head with pipe on Herald Square subway platform

Police are searching the man behind a terrifying attack at a subway station in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching the man behind a terrifying attack at a subway station in Manhattan, and they're hoping surveillance images and video will lead to an arrest.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound N/Q/R platform at the 34th Street-Herald Square station.

Authorities say the 28-year-old victim was waiting for a train when she observed two unknown men having an argument.

She attempted to intervene, and one of them struck her in the head with a metal pipe.

She suffered lacerations to her head and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. She reportedly needed four staples to close the gash.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

He is described as a black male in his mid 50s, approximately 5-foot-8.

Anyone with information in regard to this assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

