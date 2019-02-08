Woman knocks items off shelves in rampage at New Jersey convenience store

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger reports on a woman's tirade at a New Jersey convenience store.

Eyewitness News
HARRISON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are searching for a woman who took out her anger on a convenience store in New Jersey Friday.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. at the QuickChek on Bergen Street in Harrison.

The unidentified woman is seen on video knocking items off shelves, dumping a drink on the floor and throwing other items on the ground.

The one thing she hadn't thrown on the floor was a can of Pringles and she walked up to the counter to pay for it, but not before throwing bottles of energy drinks on the floor.

Customers and employees were stunned at the outburst, including Mayor James Fife of Harrison who was inside the store at the time.

The woman eventually left the Pringles behind and headed to the parking lot, where a crowd gathered as she backed out of her space.

She peeled out to a street filled with commuters, almost causing two crashes.

Mayor Fife was puzzled. "I hope she's feeling better and I hope she gets help because I mean it's not normal behavior," he said.

Harrison Police are trying to identify the woman and bring her in for questioning.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimequickchekHarrisonHudson County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sources: Amazon 'reconsidering' New York City move
Mom of woman found in suitcase says daughter feared for her life
Police: 19-year-old fatally shot multiple times in back in Bronx
Female teacher's aide accused of sex with 14-year-old student
Boyfriend arrested after pregnant woman fatally stabbed in NYC
4 kids, one of them only 11, wanted in subway station robbery
NJ mayor refuses to move RV illegally parked on sidewalk
Man who shot NY police officer gets 24 years to life in prison
Show More
'50 Shades of Maple Glen' listing includes an adult den
NYC man charged with trying to join Pakistani terror group
NYPD: Suspect killed by police after stabbing domestic partner
Dental assistant charged with stealing jewelry from patients
Son charged after mom found dead, burned in closet in NYC
More News