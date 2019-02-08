Police are searching for a woman who took out her anger on a convenience store in New Jersey Friday.The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. at the QuickChek on Bergen Street in Harrison.The unidentified woman is seen on video knocking items off shelves, dumping a drink on the floor and throwing other items on the ground.The one thing she hadn't thrown on the floor was a can of Pringles and she walked up to the counter to pay for it, but not before throwing bottles of energy drinks on the floor.Customers and employees were stunned at the outburst, including Mayor James Fife of Harrison who was inside the store at the time.The woman eventually left the Pringles behind and headed to the parking lot, where a crowd gathered as she backed out of her space.She peeled out to a street filled with commuters, almost causing two crashes.Mayor Fife was puzzled. "I hope she's feeling better and I hope she gets help because I mean it's not normal behavior," he said.Harrison Police are trying to identify the woman and bring her in for questioning.----------