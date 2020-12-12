Woman charged after striking pedestrians with car during protest in New York City

52-year-old Kathleen Casillo, of Queens, is facing a charge of reckless endangerment
The incident happened at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and East 39th Street just after 4 p.m. during a rally in support of immigrants in Murray Hill.
Between 40-50 protesters were in the area at the time of the accident.
RELATED: Pedestrian killed, driver wanted by police in Manhattan hit-and-run
Video shows the woman's car picking up speed and plowing through an intersection.
Seven people were hurt and the vehicle involved was severely damaged.
Their injuries are not considered serious, though some of them were taken to the hospital.
Also, police say a 32-year-old woman who was a part of the demonstration was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of governmental administration after interfering with EMS as they responded to scene.
COVID NYC Update: Indoor dining to shut down again in NYC Monday
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip