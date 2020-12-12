Pedestrian killed, driver wanted by police in Manhattan hit-and-run

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in New York City early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 12:30 on 110th Street and 3rd Ave in Harlem.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the road when he was fatally struck causing the driver to eventually lose control of the vehicle and flipping over two blocks further.

The driver then fled the scene.

According to at least one eyewitness, the Honda Accord was speeding and running red lights moments before the crash.

