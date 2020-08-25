19-year-old New Jersey woman charged in death of newborn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6388056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Hurricane Warning is now in effect along the western Louisiana and eastern Texas coast after Laura strengthened to hurricane status Tuesday morning. A Tropical Storm Warning is

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 19-year-old New Jersey woman has been arrested and charged in the death of her newborn child.Authorities say Kimberly Aponte, of Hackensack, was charged Monday with one count of second-degree aggravated manslaughter.On Saturday, police responded to a 911 call from one of the residents on Hacksensack Avenue reporting that his daughter, Aponte, had given birth overnight.When officers arrived at the apartment, police say the resident directed them inside where they observed a lifeless child.Aponte was in her bedroom, and she was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center.A subsequent investigation revealed that Aponte had given birth to a full-term baby after hiding the pregnancy from her family, wrapped the child in a towel and left it hidden in a clothes hamper.She was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending her first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on Wednesday, August 26.----------