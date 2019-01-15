A woman was killed and her daughter injured in a stabbing in Queens Tuesday afternoon, in what appears to be a domestic dispute.It happened just after 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on 69th Avenue in Fresh Meadows.Arriving officers found the two victims with stab wounds.They were rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital Queens.A 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, while her 18-year-old daughter is stable and expected to survive.Authorities say the husband of the woman who was killed is in custody at an area hospital.The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not yet known.----------