The FBI is investigating the death of a woman on a cruise ship.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Authorities say the woman who died on board a cruise ship fell off a 14th-story balcony to her death.

An investigation is now underway to determine if she was pushed over the railing.

The FBI is leading the investigation after the Princess Cruises ship returned to Fort Lauderdale Saturday.

According to local news in Aruba, the woman fell after arguing with a man and landed on a lifeboat.

ABC News confirmed the identity of the victim as 52-year-old Almarosa Tenorio, who was on a vacation with her husband.

They say he is not a suspect in her death.

Tony Rodriguez, Tenorio's brother, confirmed the death of his sister and sent the following statement:

"Almarosa was a very loving daughter, sister, mom and grandmother with a good heart," he wrote. "Her passion was teaching and working with children. She had a vivacious personality with a smile that would light up a room. We are sad that she was taken from us at such a young age. She will be missed by all that knew her."

Tony Rodriguez (left), Almarosa Tenorio (center), other brother Luis (right)


The Royal Princess departed November 9 from Port Everglades on a 7-day Southern Caribbean cruise.

