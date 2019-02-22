Woman escapes attempted rape by throwing coffee in face of attacker in Inwood

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the attempted rape from Inwood.

Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted rape of a woman in Manhattan.

The incident happened at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday at a residential building in the vicinity of Seaman Avenue and Academy Street in Inwood.

Police say the suspect followed a 51-year-old woman into the vestibule and pushed her into the building's hallway.

The attacker, who was behind the victim, told her to do as he said, according to investigators.

When he tried to pull her pants down, police say the victim turned and threw her cup of coffee into his face and yelled out for help.

The suspect ran out of the building and fled northbound on Seaman Avenue.

He is described as a male, Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, 5'10" to 6'0", 250lbs, with eyeglasses, a beard, and mustache; last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black and gray hooded jacket, a black sweater, black sweatpants, and blue and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted rapesexual assaultWashington HeightsManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police hunt for suspect who tried to rape woman in Inwood
Top Stories
Wood falls from elevated subway platform, pierces windshield
Mom fatally struck with family outside 7-Eleven was pregnant
AccuWeather: Cooler on Friday, threat of rain for weekend
Baby hospitalized after stroller rolls onto NYC subway tracks
Bill would keep Trump off 2020 NJ ballot unless he releases taxes
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Video: Alleged drunk driver goes out of control and onto NJ sidewalk
Officials: Dropped thermos may have caused deadly NYC bus crash
Show More
Testimony ends in trial of man accused of strangling classmate
Police: 4-year-old boy dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Retired Suffolk County lieutenant allegedly involved in hit-and-run
The Monkees bassist Peter Tork dead at 77
Overdosing school bus driver who crashed in NJ was aide
More News