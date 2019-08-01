Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A woman in Queens experienced a real-life nightmare.It happened Saturday in front of 24th Street and 23rd Avenue around 2:50 a.m.She told police she was approached by a man who said he'd been in a bike accident and needed help.During the interaction he touched her breasts. She ran to her nearby home.Later that morning, she woke up inside her bedroom to find the man standing over her.She screamed and he fled out the second floor window.Police are searching for the man who is described as Hispanic, approximately 30 years old, weighing 180 lbs, 5'8" tall with close-cut short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------