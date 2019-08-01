Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed in Queens

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS (WABC) -- A woman in Queens experienced a real-life nightmare.

It happened Saturday in front of 24th Street and 23rd Avenue around 2:50 a.m.

She told police she was approached by a man who said he'd been in a bike accident and needed help.

During the interaction he touched her breasts. She ran to her nearby home.

Later that morning, she woke up inside her bedroom to find the man standing over her.

She screamed and he fled out the second floor window.

Police are searching for the man who is described as Hispanic, approximately 30 years old, weighing 180 lbs, 5'8" tall with close-cut short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityhome invasionsex crimegroping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 firefighters hurt battling 4-alarm Greenpoint warehouse fire
Father due in Bronx court after twins' hot car death
1 dead after gas explosion in central Kentucky, flames light up sky
Brown floodwaters seep onto NYC bus during evening commute
Pharmacist held at gunpoint in Manhattan robbery
AccuWeather: Clearing skies, less humid
Man stabbed on NYC subway train during dispute over seat, police say
Show More
NYC sanitation worker prevents woman from jumping off bridge
Democrats' divisions test Biden's front-runner strength
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
Drug ring operated out of NJ rec center, official says
Woman robbed in NYC apartment by men wearing NYCHA uniforms
More TOP STORIES News