Woman falls out Harlem apartment window while violating protective order

Lucy Yang has more on a woman who died after falling out a window in Harlem.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police say a woman died after falling five stories from the window of an apartment where she wasn't supposed to be.

Officers say the 30-year-old woman was violating a protective order on Saturday afternoon, and that is why they came to the apartment in the NYCHA's King Towers complex in Harlem.

Police say the woman fell out of the window while they were investigating.

She was pronounced dead at Saint Luke's Hospital. The NYPD identified her as Quanneisha Baskerville.

The NYPD's Force Investigation Division is looking into the incident.

