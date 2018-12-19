Authorities say a driver who fled the scene is in custody after a woman was fatally struck by two vehicles in New Jersey Wednesday.The accident happened at about 5 p.m. on Main Street in the area of Jones Road in Fort Lee.Investigators say the 61-year-old victim was struck by a westbound box truck, then struck again by an eastbound Mercedes-Benz SUV.The box truck stayed on the scene, but the SUV fled the area, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.Fort Lee police and investigators from the prosecutor's office later located the driver.The investigation is ongoing. The victim's identity has not yet been released.----------