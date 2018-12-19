Driver in custody in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Fort Lee

Eyewitness News
FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say a driver who fled the scene is in custody after a woman was fatally struck by two vehicles in New Jersey Wednesday.

The accident happened at about 5 p.m. on Main Street in the area of Jones Road in Fort Lee.

Investigators say the 61-year-old victim was struck by a westbound box truck, then struck again by an eastbound Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The box truck stayed on the scene, but the SUV fled the area, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Fort Lee police and investigators from the prosecutor's office later located the driver.

The investigation is ongoing. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runpedestrian killedFort LeeBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Report: Mayor de Blasio supports legalizing marijuana in NYC
AccuWeather Alert as holiday travel gets underway
12-year-old boy killed in Connecticut drive-by shooting
'Jersey Shore' star's ex accused of $25,000 extortion attempt
NYPD turns 16-year-old's wheelchair into police cruiser
Baby monitor hack leads to kidnap scare for couple
96-year-old woman among 2 critically hurt in NYC fire
Pizzeria calls customer 'White Trash' on delivery receipt
Show More
Mom furious after son wakes up scared, alone on bus
Shot fired at fleeing drug suspect during Yonkers bust
Slain Bronx teen posthumously honored by NYPD Explorers
Search on for suspects who attacked, robbed man on Staten Island
Judge weighs whether to dismiss Harvey Weinstein sex assault case
More News