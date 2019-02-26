Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island

(Credit: Shutterstock)

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating a deadly hit and run on Long Island.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Westbury Boulevard and Commander Avenue in Hempstead.

Authorities say a woman was walking in the area when she was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced a short time later.

Further details have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

