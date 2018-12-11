Woman fatally struck in hit-and-run in Brooklyn

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn.

A 56-year-old woman was struck while walking at West 2nd Street and Avenue Y in the Gravesend section at around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say she was carrying groceries when she was struck in a crosswalk by a driver who fled the scene.

The woman was rushed to Coney Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Initial reports indicated the striking vehicle was a sanitation truck. Police now say it was a dark colored van.

The vehicle has not been recovered, and the driver remains on the loose.

