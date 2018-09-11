Woman jumps from moving car to escape fake Uber driver

A woman jumped out of a car to escape a fake Uber driver.

Eyewitness News
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WABC) --
An incident involving a woman in Nevada provided a cautionary tale about the potential danger of ride-sharing.

Elizabeth Suarez saw a car in Las Vegas that matched the description of the Uber she was waiting for.

The driver waved her over and she got inside.

She didn't realize he wasn't her driver until they were on the road and she got a call from the real Uber driver

When the man ignored her plea to pull over, Elizabeth jumped from the moving car to escape.

"I take a side profile picture of him, my flash goes off, startles him and that's when he starts cursing: 'Give me your wallet! Give me your phone! Give me everything you have!'", she said.

She threw her wallet at him but kept her phone. Instead of letting her out, he sped up.

"That's when I open the car door and it's unlocked and I just jump out without thinking," said Elizabeth.

Surveillance video showed her on the ground. She suffered a head injury, a fractured wrist and badly broken ankle.

The driver is still on the loose.

