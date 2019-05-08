Woman jumps to safety from fire in Staten Island home

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A woman jumped to safety as fire burned through a Staten Island home Tuesday night.The fire broke out about 7:30 p.m. on the second floor of the two-story building on Rodeo Lane in the Park Hill section.Firefighters had to cut some holes in the roof due to the intensity of the blaze.The woman jumped from a second floor apartment, while three other people were able to get out the front door.All are being evaluated at the hospital but no one is believed to have been seriously injured.A kitten was rescued from the home.There is no word yet on what caused the fire.----------