Police searching for woman kidnapped, driven away in Gravesend, Brooklyn

Saturday, April 22, 2023 3:15PM
The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman they say was kidnapped in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn early Friday morning.

According to police, a man approached the woman at the intersection of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. and then carried her into a minivan before driving away.

The vehicle, described as a late model Toyota minivan with unknown registration, fled northbound on Stillwell Avenue.

Police say the woman is in her 20s, has long hair and was wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

