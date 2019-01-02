Woman killed in 2-alarm house fire in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5003471" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> John DelGiorno reports from Newscopter 7 over the scene.

One woman died in an early morning house fire in New Jersey.The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday on Washington Street near Routes 1 and 9 by Grand Avenue in Rahway.Newscopter 7 was over the scene as firefighters worked to get the flames under control.One resident, a woman, was later discovered dead inside the home.Several residents were left homeless by the blaze.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------