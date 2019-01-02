Woman killed in 2-alarm house fire in New Jersey

RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) --
One woman died in an early morning house fire in New Jersey.

The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday on Washington Street near Routes 1 and 9 by Grand Avenue in Rahway.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene as firefighters worked to get the flames under control.

One resident, a woman, was later discovered dead inside the home.

Several residents were left homeless by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
