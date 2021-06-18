Reward increased to $20K after grandmother killed on her birthday in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three months after the murder of a grandmother in Newark there are still no arrests.

Now the reward for information about the killers has increased to $20,000.

The Essex County sheriff is offering the reward hoping it will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the murder of Debra Derrick.

Derrick was sitting on her front porch March 11 around 8 p.m. with her grandchildren and other family members.



They were about to release balloons to celebrate her birthday and the birthday of her late twin sister when gunfire rang out.

She shoved her granddaughters out of the way and into the house, putting herself in the line of fire.

"She risked her life for ours," granddaughter Nakiyah O'Neal said. "When she took a bullet, two bullets to the head for us."

Authorities are seeking help from the public identifying two persons of interests wanted in connection with the murder.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

