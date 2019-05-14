NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted on the street in New Jersey on Mother's Day, and the harrowing incident was caught on surveillance video.
It happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday on Ferry Street in Newark's Ironbound district, outside Lisbon Wines & Liquors, in one of three Mother's Day muggings believed to perpetrated by the same trio of men.
The video shows the woman walking on the sidewalk past a car, when the two men jump out of the back seat with guns waving.
Police say one man grabbed the victim's purse while the other struck her in the head with his pistol.
They then jump back in the vehicle and flee the scene.
The woman was not seriously injured.
Police tell Eyewitness News it is believed to have been part of a robbery spree that included Sunday incidents in Kearny and East Newark, where the attempt was broken up by a police officer.
One person was arrested, but two others remain at large.
The person in custody is described as a 17-year-old juvenile. He is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Anyone with information on these incidents is urged to call police.
The incidents come after a man attacked a pregnant woman in Newark last week.
That incident has not been connected to the others.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Woman pistol-whipped, robbed on New Jersey sidewalk in Mother's Day spree
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More