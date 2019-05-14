Woman pistol-whipped, robbed on New Jersey sidewalk in Mother's Day spree

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted on the street in New Jersey on Mother's Day, and the harrowing incident was caught on surveillance video.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday on Ferry Street in Newark's Ironbound district, outside Lisbon Wines & Liquors, in one of three Mother's Day muggings believed to perpetrated by the same trio of men.

The video shows the woman walking on the sidewalk past a car, when the two men jump out of the back seat with guns waving.

Police say one man grabbed the victim's purse while the other struck her in the head with his pistol.

They then jump back in the vehicle and flee the scene.

The woman was not seriously injured.

Police tell Eyewitness News it is believed to have been part of a robbery spree that included Sunday incidents in Kearny and East Newark, where the attempt was broken up by a police officer.

One person was arrested, but two others remain at large.

The person in custody is described as a 17-year-old juvenile. He is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Anyone with information on these incidents is urged to call police.

The incidents come after a man attacked a pregnant woman in Newark last week.

That incident has not been connected to the others.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countyassaultrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News