Woman punched, then beaten with a suitcase in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYPD is looking for the thug who attacked a 63-year-old woman in Hell's Kitchen, randomly punching and beating the woman with a suitcase on New Year's Day.

Disturbing surveillance video shows the woman walking along 10th Avenue and 51st Street when the attacker punched her in the face causing her to fall to the ground.

The man then hit the victim in the face with a rolling luggage suitcase before running off, police said.

The woman suffered injuries to her face as a result of the assault.

Police have not identified the victim at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hell's kitchennew york citycrimewoman injuredwoman attackedwoman assaulted
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Accused attacker arrested hours after release under bail reform
AccuWeather: Record high reached in NYC
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
Royal family to meet with Harry after 'Megxit' decision
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Investigation underway after Infant twins die at shelter
Fire leaves 1 dead in Rockland County
Show More
Volunteer search resumes for Stephanie Parza
Only 6 candidates qualify for next Democratic debate
Bloomberg opens first campaign office in NYC
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico
At least 3 found dead in storm-damaged homes in Louisiana
More TOP STORIES News