Woman punched, then beaten with a suitcase in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYPD is looking for the thug who attacked a 63-year-old woman in Hell's Kitchen, randomly punching and beating the woman with a suitcase on New Year's Day.Disturbing surveillance video shows the woman walking along 10th Avenue and 51st Street when the attacker punched her in the face causing her to fall to the ground.The man then hit the victim in the face with a rolling luggage suitcase before running off, police said.The woman suffered injuries to her face as a result of the assault.Police have not identified the victim at this time.Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------