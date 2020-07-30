Woman pushed onto subway tracks in random attack, robbery in Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who pushed a woman onto the tracks at a subway station Manhattan Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the 68-year-old victim was standing on the Brooklyn bound L platform inside the 14th Street and 6th Avenue subway station just after 2 p.m. when the man walked up to her and pushed her.

She fell to the platform and roll onto the track bed.

The suspect then grabbed the woman's cell phone and fled the station, and his hurried escape was caught on surveillance video that police hope will lead to an arrest.
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD released this video of the man they are looking for in a random attack in Lower Manhattan


The woman suffered several fractures but is expected to recover.

EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue in serious but stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, 40-50 years of age, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Also Read: Man killed by train after intervening in fight at Harlem station

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattangreenwich villageassaultrobberysubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after COVID battle
LIVE: John Lewis' funeral at Atlanta church; 3 presidents attend
COVID Updates: NYC numbers hold steady, US surpasses 150,000 deaths
4.2 quake shakes LA area awake in California
Trump floats election 'delay,' does not have power to do so
'Conserve power please,' Con Ed asks 96,000 in Brooklyn
Tropical Storm Isaias hits Puerto Rico with wind, heavy rain
Show More
1st dog with COVID in US dies, NYC family details fight for testing
COVID cases on the rise in NJ; Gov. Murphy blames indoor parties
US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
NJ Transit Morris and Essex line suspended between Dover and Summit
NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life
More TOP STORIES News