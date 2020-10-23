Woman pushed onto subway tracks at Times Square subway station; suspect in custody

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A homeless man is in custody after a woman was shoved onto the tracks at the Times Square subway station Friday morning.

The 28-year-old victim was standing on the northbound N, Q, R platform just after 9:40 a.m.

A man came up behind her and shoved her onto the tracks. There were not a lot of people on the platform at the time of the attack - subway ridership is down 75 percent.

Eyewitness News obtained photos of the suspect:



No words were exchanged between the two.

The man then fled the station and went out onto the street.

The woman sustained a minor injury to her wrist and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Her condition is unknown. She was not struck by a train.

Police say the suspect was spotted by patrol officers on a 6 train platform at the Parkchester station. He was wearing the same clothes as in the photo.

They say he was smoking a cigarette on the catwalk, a restricted area.

The man was described as a light-skinned African-American or Hispanic male, 5'8" tall, approximately 40 to 50 years old, wearing a navy blue jacket, with shaggy hair and a beard. He appeared to be homeless.

RELATED: Man speaks out after rescuing grandmother from subway push in Brooklyn

The motive of the attack is unknown, but police say it appears to be random.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
times squaremanhattannew york cityattacksubwayfall on trackssubway crime
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Countdown: Trump, Biden running out of time to sway undecided voters
Good Samaritans restrain carjacking suspect after crash
Madison Wells: Ex-boyfriend gets 35 years in NJ teen's stabbing death
Guiliani associate, Kushner friend arrested on stalking charges
Video released in Brooklyn shooting that killed 1, wounded 5
Money being raised for family of woman struck by cop car in NYC
New Jersey named most hated state in new list
Show More
Beloved 82-year-old Army vet killed in hit and run on way to breakfast
NYC restaurant offers refuge for people with food sensitivities
Conviction vacated, man out on bail after 24 years in prison
CT COVID pandemic impact blunted by influx of new residents
List: 21 more NY bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
More TOP STORIES News