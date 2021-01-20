Woman injured after randomly shoved into moving NYC subway train; suspect charged

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A 31 year old woman was shoved into the side of a moving subway train as it entered an Upper East Side station last night.

The victim was pushed by another woman as she stood on the platform at the Lexington Avenue/59th Street station at around 5:40 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

She bounced off the first car of the train as it entered the station and fell back onto the platform.

ALSO READ | 18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
EMBED More News Videos

A family's holiday party in Milmont Park, Delaware County, turned out to be its own superspreader event.



She was treated for an injured arm at Lenox Hill Hospital. She is in stable condition.

The suspect, 33 year old Linda Chavez of Queens, was taken into custody. She was charged with attempted murder and assault.

READ MORE: 2 more New Yorkers, including retired FDNY firefighter, facing charges in Capitol riot
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco has the latest details on two more men from New York who are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the January 6 siege on the Capitol.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityassaultattacksubwaywoman attacked
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump pardons Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne
Rise in subway attacks spark movement to provide safe escorts in NYC
Mega Millions now $970M after no winner; Powerball tonight
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Biden's first act: orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
AccuWeather: Morning snowflakes then blustery
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Show More
NYC mayor takes moment to honor COVID victims
Biden arrives in DC for inauguration with big plans, big problems
Brawl breaks out over luggage as Spirit Airlines flight boards
Trump releases taped farewell address on last full day in office
Max Rose secures new job in Biden administration
More TOP STORIES News