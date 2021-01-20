Woman injured after randomly shoved into moving NYC subway train; suspect charged

The victim was pushed by another woman as she stood on the platform at the Lexington Avenue/59th Street station at around 5:40 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
She bounced off the first car of the train as it entered the station and fell back onto the platform.
She was treated for an injured arm at Lenox Hill Hospital. She is in stable condition.
The suspect, 33 year old Linda Chavez of Queens, was taken into custody. She was charged with attempted murder and assault.
