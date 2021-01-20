Woman injured after randomly shoved into moving NYC subway train; suspect charged

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9797681" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family's holiday party in Milmont Park, Delaware County, turned out to be its own superspreader event.

Diana Rocco has the latest details on two more men from New York who are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the January 6 siege on the Capitol.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A 31 year old woman was shoved into the side of a moving subway train as it entered an Upper East Side station last night.The victim was pushed by another woman as she stood on the platform at the Lexington Avenue/59th Street station at around 5:40 p.m. yesterday afternoon.She bounced off the first car of the train as it entered the station and fell back onto the platform.She was treated for an injured arm at Lenox Hill Hospital. She is in stable condition.The suspect, 33 year old Linda Chavez of Queens, was taken into custody. She was charged with attempted murder and assault.----------