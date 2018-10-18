MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --Police are searching for a man suspected or robbing a woman after the two met on a dating website.
The incident happened Sept. 30 in the vicinity of Brook Avenue and East 167 Street in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.
The 40-year-old woman entered a residential building with the man.
Once inside, the woman said she believes that he displayed a firearm, according to the NYPD.
The suspect then took her cellphone and a gold chain from her neck and fled the scene.
The woman was not hurt.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, dark complexion, mid-thirties, muscular build approximately 5'6"; last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
