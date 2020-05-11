Woman robbed, pushed to ground in robbery caught on camera in Bronx

BEDFORD PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- A brutal robbery was caught on camera in the Bronx.A man is seen exiting a car and stealing a wallet and cellphone from a woman on East 204th Street in Bedford Park.The victim struggled with the man to get back her possessions, but was pushed to the ground.It happened on March 19th at around 7:09 p.m.Two robbers got away with about $20 in cash and a debit card, along with the cellphone.The woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.The first individual is a dark-skinned male, who wore a green baseball cap, a gray hooded sweater, dark-colored pants and gray sneakers.The second individual is a dark-skinned male, who wore a dark-colored baseball cap and a white long-sleeved shirt with black dots on it.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------