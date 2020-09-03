Woman run down along New Jersey roadway, driver flees

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman walking on the side of a New Jersey road was killed in a hit and run Thursday morning, and police are now searching for the driver.

There was a major crime scene that shut down traffic on Forest Avenue in Paramus as investigators gathered clues.

The victim was apparently walking along the side of the road when she was struck.

The busy roadway has a sidewalk, but it is partially covered by tree limbs and growing vines and would be difficult to see before sunrise.

A woman living across the street from the scene says the section of road has been treacherous for pedestrians because vehicles tend to speed coming over the slight incline and going down a hill.

The car involved is described as a blue hatchback with headlight damage, which fled on Soldier Hill Road.

The crime scene unit was focused on taking measurements and picking up evidence.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is the lead agency in the investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

