Woman says her GPS told her to drive onto railroad tracks

(Photo courtesy Duquesne Police Department via Facebook)

Eyewitness News
DUQUESNE, Pennsylvania (WABC) --
An incident in Pennsylvania is serving as another reminder to drivers to pay attention to where GPS directions take you.

Police in Duquesne posted a photo on social media of a woman who ended up stranded on railroad tracks.

The woman told officers that her GPS advised her to go that way.

Police say she was 100 percent sober and had no medical conditions affecting her decision-making.

The car was towed from the scene and the woman received a ticket for careless driving.



